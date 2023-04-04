(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – City of Meadville City Manager Maryann Menanno has announced that the City of Meadville has scheduled its annual clean-up day for city residents.

The 2023 clean-up day will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 20, at the city’s Public Works Garage, located at 1340 S. Cottage St. The garage is accessible from Clark Road, where it intersects with U.S. Route 322 south of Channellock.

According to a city announcement, each vehicle load is $10 and proof of residency is required. Public Works employees will be on hand to assist with unloading and directing traffic.

Construction materials — bricks, concrete blocks, shingles from individual homeowners, dried paint cans, mattresses and batteries of all types — will be accepted. Yard waste and organic materials also will be accepted but must be kept separate from other debris.

Items not accepted include: electronics (TVs, phones, computers, monitors, etc.), fluorescent light bulbs, liquids including paint and household chemicals, tires, junk vehicles, household trash, clothing, appliances with freon and thermostats containing mercury.

To learn more about clean-up day, call (814) 724-6000.