After some poor weather conditions these past few days, the hot air balloons at the 33rd annual Thurston Classic finally took flight Saturday night.

Before takeoff, organizers took the time to check on the wind conditions while pilots watched closely.

They didn’t launch Thursday or Friday out of an abundance of caution, but Saturday night the conditions were near perfect.

Balloons that did launch waved to the crowd watching below. Their landing destination was the Crawford County Fairgrounds.

The final night of the Thurston Classic was Sunday night.