Crawford County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Conneaut, Ohio man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a utility pole off of State Route 198 in Crawford County Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Roger Hatch, 66, of Conneaut, Ohio, didn’t properly negotiate a left curve in the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a utility pole along the side of the road.

After hitting the utility pole, the motorcycle continued forward, began to slide, and struck a group of trees before coming to a final stop in the middle of the road. Hatch was found approximately 15 to 20 feet away in a grassy area conscious and alert.

Hatch sustained major injuries to his lower extremities and was transported to UPMC Hamot where he later succumbed to his injuries just after 2:30 a.m. on July 27.

The Pennsylvania State Police was assisted at the scene by Borderline Towing, Conneautville Fire Department, Conneaut Lake Fire Department, Springboro Fire Department and Springboro Ambulance Service.