Crawford County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Corry man is in custody after a two-vehicle accident that sent a car into a house in Crawford County.

A Pennsylvania State Police report states a Nissan Versa was heading south on State Highway (SR) 8 and a Buick Regal was heading east on Lake Road in Bloomfield Township, Crawford County on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 6:45 p.m.

That’s when the driver of the Buick allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of SR 8 and Lake Road, causing the Nissan to hit the Buick’s driver-side door with its front end.

The impact threw the Buick into an embankment, then into a house in the 24000 block of SR 8, coming to rest in the yard.

The driver of the Buick, a 35-year-old Corry man, was taken to a hospital in Corry for suspected minor injuries. After further investigation, PSP Corry took the reported at-fault driver into custody for driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood lab results.

The driver of the Nissan, a 31-year-old Union City man, took himself to a hospital in Erie for treatment of suspected minor injuries.

Bloomfield Fire Department, EMS and Shambaugh Towing LLC assisted at the scene.