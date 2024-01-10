(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Albion residents having trouble making their way to the nearest pharmacy are getting some help from a Crawford County pharmacy and their new free program.

The Linesville Pharmacy announced Wednesday they will be offering free deliveries to the Albion community in an effort to help alleviate what they’re calling “Pharmageddon.”

Albion’s pharmacy closed just under a week ago on Jan. 4 with the next closest pharmacy over 10 miles away in Girard.

Linesville Pharmacy said customers will be able to order over-the-counter medicines along with their prescription medications with the only costs being their copay and price of the items ordered.

Linesville Pharmacy said they’ve been able to avoid the “Pharmageddon” by personalizing care and making sure no one gets lost in the shuffle.

They also said medication adherence is critical for good health and that they’re dedicated to getting people their medications when and where they need it.

Linesville Pharmacy is located at 123 Erie Street in Linesville and lists all of their services on their website here.