(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Don’t worry, it’s not a real tornado siren you’ll be hearing on Wednesday in Crawford County, it’s the annual Tornado Warning Drill.

The Crawford County Department of Public Safety announced that the annual Severe Weather Exercise will be held Wednesday, April 20 in Crawford County, part of Severe Weather Awareness Week in Pennsylvania — April 18-22.

The annual Tornado Warning Drill will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday for all schools, hospitals, critical needs facilities and the general public in the county.

Each spring before the onset of the thunderstorm and flash flood season, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), County Emergency Management Officers and the National Weather Service (NWS) sponsor Severe Weather Awareness Week, a time to plan for thunderstorms, tornadoes, lightning and flash flooding.

“Once a year the entire county has an opportunity to practice what they would do in the event of a major emergency by activating and testing their emergency plans,” said Allen Clark, EMA Coordinator, “all emergencies and disasters are local, and this exercise tests the local response to emergencies with the county supporting those efforts.”

Crawford County Public Safety Officials recommend families plan ahead to be able to survive for at least a week on their own without outside assistance or power. They recommend having an emergency plan in place and an emergency kit readily available.

Visit Plan Ahead for Disasters | Ready.gov for more information on preparing for severe weather.