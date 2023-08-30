Despite summer winding down, mosquito season appears to be unaffected, and it’s throwing a curve ball at Crawford County.

Mosquito test groups in two towns have tested positive for viruses. Those positive test results came from Cambridge Springs and Vernon Township.

In Cambridge Springs, West Nile Virus recently was detected and was the first positive case of the year. In Vernon Township, the Jamestown Canyon Virus was detected.

There have been no cases of human illness from the Jamestown Canyon Virus.

The Mercer County Conservation District announced the test results and are cautioning the public to take extra precautions by applying insect repellant and wearing long sleeves and pants.

People also can help control the mosquito population by removing standing water from their property.