(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The annual Crawford County severe weather exercise will take place Wednesday morning.

The Crawford County Department of Public Safety has announced the annual severe weather exercise will take place Wednesday, April 19 at 11 a.m.

This exercise is designed to allow all local agencies and the county to experience potential severe weather like severe thunderstorms, flooding and tornados.

The National Weather Service will send a test message over NOAA weather alert radios and fire sirens will sound during the exercise. A simulated tornado warning will also take place for schools, hospitals, critical need facilities and the general public.

The Linesville Volunteer Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that the LVFD will be testing the tornado emergency alert siren, which consists of three 1-minute blasts, followed by one 1-minute blast indicating an all-clear signal.

This exercise is just a drill, but it is recommended that all residents use this time to practice tornado safety procedures, including determining the safest location for you and your families to seek shelter in the event of a real severe weather emergency.

“Once a year the entire county has an opportunity to practice what they would do in the event of a major emergency by activating and testing their emergency plans,” said Allen Clark, EMA Coordinator. “All emergencies and disasters are local and this exercise tests the local response to emergencies with the county supporting those efforts.”

Public safety officials also stress the need for families to be prepared for severe weather, and to have enough supplies to last a week, as long as you are not injured and do not need emergency help. More preparedness information can be found at www.ready.gov.