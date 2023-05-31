The Crawford County Career and Technical School is meeting the needs of local employers looking for skilled workers.

Wednesday the school held a signing ceremony for 64 of its students. These are young people trained in a variety of skill sets over the past 4 years.

Immediately upon graduation, dozens of local companies have committed to hire them. These students have opted to avoid college debt and not pursue higher education or join the military.

Instead, these 64 students were interested in joining the Crawford County workforce immediately.

“It taught me a lot more things than I would have learned at school, like now I’m going to be a truck driver at PennDOT. It would have never dawned on me that ‘oh, that’s what I want to do.’ So, I weld at PennDOT right now, but I’m going to drive a truck,” said Madison van Nort, a welding student at the school.

“I’m going full time at RE Johnsons in Saegertown, so I’m pretty excited about that. Is that electrical work? Yeah it’s electrical work. I’m out in the field every day doing stuff. It’s pretty fun,” said Ethane Stright, an electrical occupations student.

Each of the students and their new employers signed an employment agreement at Wednesday’s ceremony at Meadville High School.