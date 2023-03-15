A Crawford County woman learned her fate Wednesday, after her adopted son with special needs, 11, was poisoned to death.

She ended up pleading no contest to the charges against her.

A Crawford County courtroom saw dozens of people Wednesday as Mary Diehl, 64, was charged with third degree murder and sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison.

This following the poisoning of her adopted son, Najir Diehl who had disabilities.

The biological family of the victim said they’re satisfied with this sentencing.

“This was senseless. It never had to happen. Najir had a family who loved him and fought for him forever. This was so… it’s tragic. It’s going to affect us for the rest of our lives,” said Ishn Lindsey, an aunt of Najir Diehl.

Prosecutors said on September 6, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville responded to a call on Mallard Road in east Fairfield Township.

The caller stated that there was a deceased child found at a home.

According to prosecutors, the defendant told authorities her son, Najir Diehl, died after having seizure overnight.

However, a toxicology report found a lethal amount of methanol in the 11-year-old’s body.

Prosecutors said a state trooper testified that Mary Diehl provided a statement in which she said she gave Najir windshield washer fluid.

Lindsey said this case brings attention to the disabled community, adding that they deserve justice.

“Those are our most precious people throughout our community and whether they have a physical voice or not, we should take them and their lives into consideration. They are not less valuable than anybody,” Ishn Lindsey went on to say.

Those who support Mary Diehl, including her biological son, said they believe she’s innocent.

“Everyone who knows her knows that this is an impossible accusation, and everybody who knows the details of the defense is even more absolute about that,” said Diehl Edwards.

Diehl’s attorney explained why his client entered a plea agreement.

“We could have prevailed a trial we understand the Commonwealth had a strong case, as well my client didn’t want to roll the dice and take it to trial and risk a life sentence as the Commonwealth was seeking a first-degree murder conviction,” said Eric Hackwelder, Diehl’s defense attorney.