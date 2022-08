The annual Crawford Gives final numbers were released as the two day event came to a close.

Once again this was a record-breaking year.

Nonprofits from all over Crawford County benefited from this event — a total of 3,374 donations were made this year for a grand total of $645,633.40.

This beat last year’s record total of $588,000.

Women’s Services attracted the highest number of donations with 115 gifts. Wesbury Retirement Community raised the most money with more than $55,000.