(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Conneaut Lake woman has been charged after crashing into a utility pole, then continuing driving before parking the vehicle and leaving the scene.

A Pennsylvania State Police report states a Chevrolet Impala was heading east on Aug. 20 at 7 a.m. on State Highway 285 in Greenwood Township, Crawford County, near a house in the 11000 block, when the driver reportedly didn’t negotiate a turn in the roadway.

The Impala continued straight through a curve, through the other lane, then hit a supporting utility pole and a bush on the north side of the road.

That’s when the car reportedly reentered the road and continued east for 1 mile before the driver parked the wrecked car on McMichael Road and left the scene.

The driver, a 40-year-old Conneaut Lake woman, was identified and will be cited for leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to unattended property.