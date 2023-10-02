Fairfield Township, Crawford County (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver fled the scene of a three car accident in Crawford County late last week.

Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville were called out Thursday to State Highway 285 near the intersection with Kelley Road in Fairfield Township, Crawford County for reports of a car accident.

The police report states an unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Highway 285 on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7:42 p.m. when they reportedly crossed into the westbound lane, side swiping a Ford F-150 XLT, causing the pickup truck to hit a guide rail.

A Ford Taurus was traveling in the westbound lane behind the pickup truck and was also side swiped by the first vehicle, causing the Taurus to also hit a guide rail. That car had two passengers in it, a 12-year-old and an infant. No injuries were reported.

The first vehicle did not stop and immediately fled the scene, according to police. That driver and vehicle were not located.

Both the Ford F-150 and Ford Taurus were damaged.