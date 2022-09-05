(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Meadville held a sobriety checkpoint over Labor Day weekend and released those results Monday.

PSP Meadville reported that 70 people were stopped around 10 p.m. at a DUI checkpoint in West Mead Township, Crawford County on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Here are the results:

  • One DUI alcohol arrest
  • Two DUI drug/alcohol combination arrests
  • 1 Act 64 arrest of a drug
  • 1 Felony Possession with Intent to Deliver a Drug (PWID)
  • 1 Fugitive from Justice was apprehended
  • 1 PFA violation arrest
  • 1 seatbelt citation
  • 2 Driving Under Suspension — DUI related citations
  • 17 other traffic citations issued
  • 10 other traffic citations
  • 13 warnings issued

State Police also reported that roving patrols were “utilized during the checkpoint.”