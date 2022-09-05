(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Meadville held a sobriety checkpoint over Labor Day weekend and released those results Monday.

PSP Meadville reported that 70 people were stopped around 10 p.m. at a DUI checkpoint in West Mead Township, Crawford County on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Here are the results:

One DUI alcohol arrest

Two DUI drug/alcohol combination arrests

1 Act 64 arrest of a drug

1 Felony Possession with Intent to Deliver a Drug (PWID)

1 Fugitive from Justice was apprehended

1 PFA violation arrest

1 seatbelt citation

2 Driving Under Suspension — DUI related citations

17 other traffic citations issued

10 other traffic citations

13 warnings issued

State Police also reported that roving patrols were “utilized during the checkpoint.”