(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Meadville held a sobriety checkpoint over Labor Day weekend and released those results Monday.
PSP Meadville reported that 70 people were stopped around 10 p.m. at a DUI checkpoint in West Mead Township, Crawford County on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Here are the results:
- One DUI alcohol arrest
- Two DUI drug/alcohol combination arrests
- 1 Act 64 arrest of a drug
- 1 Felony Possession with Intent to Deliver a Drug (PWID)
- 1 Fugitive from Justice was apprehended
- 1 PFA violation arrest
- 1 seatbelt citation
- 2 Driving Under Suspension — DUI related citations
- 17 other traffic citations issued
- 10 other traffic citations
- 13 warnings issued
State Police also reported that roving patrols were “utilized during the checkpoint.”