Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of an Erie County man, found hours after being reported missing in Crawford County.

The body of a 26-year-old man from West Springfield was found early Saturday in the Helen B. Katz Natural Area area in Hayfield Township, Crawford County.

According to State Police, friends said they had been hiking but when they decided to go back to their vehicle, the victim kept going and didn’t return.

An autopsy was performed and the Crawford County Coroner says the death may be hypothermia-related. However, no ruling has been made and they are waiting for toxicology results at this time.