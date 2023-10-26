(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced there will be sobriety checkpoints throughout Crawford County in the month of November.

State Police in Meadville report there will be sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols at various locations, times and dates throughout the month of November and the holiday season.

Nexstar station WBRE/WYOU reported this week DUI checkpoints taking place throughout Pennsylvania in the month of November, including in Montour County, Northumberland County and Union County.

Pennsylvania State Police have held checkpoints nearly every month since April of this year — Easter weekend, Memorial Day weekend, first weekend of summer, Mother’s Day weekend, Fourth of July, and more. In August, a sobriety checkpoint was held in McKean County, and one in Corry.

Police recommend designating a sober driver if you plan to go out.