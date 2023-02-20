On Sunday afternoon, crews from Springboro and Conneautville were dispatched to a reported field fire on Joiner Road in Beaver Township, Crawford County, near the PA-Ohio line.

Crews attempted to keep the fire contained at the perimeter, but eventually had to create a backburn, which stopped the fire from spreading into the nearby woods.

In the end, about seven acres of land burned. Firefighters operated on scene for nearly three hours.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The cause is believed to have started from a contained outside fire.