(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — About five days after a Crawford County woman with special needs went missing, crews and the community are still searching for any sign of her.

More than 100 volunteers and emergency service members are coming together to search for 34-year-old Candice Caffas. On Wednesday, July 20, 12 teams of 10 people are searching nearly 500-acres of the area southwest of Route 285 in Greenwood Twp.

Before the search began, a relative of Caffas thanked everyone for their help in searching for his cousin.

Caffas was last seen on July 15 around 10 p.m. walking on Mount Pleasant Road in Meadville, Crawford County. She is 34 years old, 4 feet, 9 inches, has dirty blonde hair, and green eyes.

Police believe she may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused. Police report she has special needs due to a mental health disability. Troopers say she reportedly climbed out of a bathroom window.

State Police say she was last seen wearing glasses, a purple shirt, and orange pants with a flower design, along with purple and blue sneakers.

Anyone who wants to assist in the search is asked to go to the Command Post at Hillandale Farms — 11549 Sperry Rd, Atlantic, PA to be briefed.

“If anyone wants to join and they did not get to attend the meeting here at Vernon Hose Company we want them to come to Hillandale Farms. That’s where the Command Post is going to be. We don’t want anyone in the woods that hasn’t been registered on a team, that way we can verify everybody that has gone in a wooded area,” said Trooper Andrew Hacke, public information officer.

Trooper Hacke also tells us if you are driving in this area to keep your eyes open for Caffas, but be aware people will be going in and out of wooded areas.

If you believe you see her, call 911 or Meadville State Police at 814-332-6911.

