Ice House Park was previously home to the Conneaut Lake Ice Company, which provided key resources all throughout the area from the 1880s through the 1930s.

Now, it has become a hub for rest and relaxation, offering a beautiful view of the lake.

The construction of a building to enhance experiences at the park had been considered since the COVID-19 pandemic, but maintaining the view and beauty of the shore were paramount to organizers.

“We don’t want to impede the view of the lake, but still we’d like to have something that bands and other events utilize for the community. We think it’s something that the community will utilize long-term and be good for everyone,” said Paul Huber, Chair of Fundraising Committee.

The fundraising goal of the project has evolved due to rising prices of materials from $125,000 to $165,000. As things stand, they remain about $50,000 short of their goal. However, they said they are still moving forward with construction as planned.

Community members should expect to see the progress of the gazebo move quickly, according to the project’s lead contractor.

“We have prebuilt a lot of the sections of the structure. The structural steel is complete and it’s ready to go. Two of the sections of the roof have been pre-fabricated and they’re ready to go. So once we do start, and we do start planning on Monday, it should go pretty quick,” said Roger Gildea, Managing Partner for Gildea Group.

The new gazebo will have electricity and lighting and it is expected to be completed by September.