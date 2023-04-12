(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police – Meadville responded to a car accident that left one man dead and two others with injuries.

The crash happened at 6:38 p.m. on April 11 as a Dodge RAM pickup truck was traveling north on South Lake Road in South Shenango Township, Crawford County.

The driver allegedly became distracted by a middle-seat passenger and took his eyes off the roadway, causing him to drive off the side of the road and hit a culvert. He attempted to correct the truck but overcorrected and re-entered the culvert on the side of the road, rolling over onto its roof.

The driver, identified as Paul Hamill, 30, of Jamestown, Pa., was ejected out of the driver’s side window. The truck came to a final stop in the culvert on the east side of the road, just south of North Shady Lane.

Hamill died from his injuries. Three other passengers from Jamestown aged 11, 13, and 34 were with him at the time of the crash. One passenger suffered a minor injury to the head area while another passenger suffered minor injuries including cracked teeth and bruising. A third passenger was not injured.

The North Shenango Fire Department, Community Care Ambulance, Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department, EmergyCare Ambulance and Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department assisted at the scene.