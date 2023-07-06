The search for a missing Meadville woman continues, and her family has not given up hope.

It’s been nearly one year since Candice Caffas, 35, was reported missing from Meadville.

The search for Candice Caffas continues. Her mother said confusion has made the search even more difficult.

“Unfortunately, we pass our flyers and posting flyers. I have had people say they thought she was found so we just want the word out that she still has not been found and we are still looking,” said Carol Caffas, Candice’s mother.

There has been a lot rumors, misinformation and lies about the case.

“There’s information that says she was seen at 10:00 at night and that is not true. The last confirmed sightings were on the railroad tracks on 285 between Geneva and Conneaut Lake,” Carol Caffas said.

Carol has a message to the community.

“Just keep looking, keep passing the word, I just want people to know the truth and I would want people to know we don’t know where she is, and we are still looking. We don’t know what happened over there that morning if someone saw something, I’m sure wish they would come forward,” she went on to say.

Stacy Cummings was Candice’s caregiver for over eight years. She said it’s been a mixed of frustration and sadness.

“It’s been hard because it’s been a year, so we all miss her and haven’t stopped looking for her. My family and I are constantly talking and trying to keep out the word and sharing posts as much as we can just wishing we had something at this point,” Cummings explained.

According to state police, there is not any new information, but the case is still an active investigation.