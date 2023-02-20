(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is asking the public to help find a missing man in Crawford County.

Aaron Blakeslee was last seen leaving his Greene Township residence on foot at about noon on Feb. 19. He is known for enjoying parks and walking trails in the area. He also is known to sometimes check into local hotels.

Blakeslee was last seen wearing a plaid red shirt with a gray hood, blue jeans and black sneakers. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He has dark hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Erie station at (814) 898-1641.