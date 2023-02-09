One Meadville business is selling its plant that employs about 250 workers.

On Wednesday, J.M. Smucker announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell several brands of pet food to Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

The transaction is valued at approximately $1.2 billion. The transaction includes the J.M. Smuckers manufacturing and distribution location in Meadville, as well as their other locations in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, and Lawrence, Kansas.

City of Meadville Mayor Jaime Kinder said she’s glad operations will be staying in Meadville.

“What the good news is, is that those 250 people will still have their jobs. Regardless of the sale, we still have 250 people that are employed. It could have been much worse, and I think that’s a good thing,” said Mayor Kinder.

She added that this is good news especially since they are an out-of-state company. “We are happy to see that they are staying here and again that people are staying employed.”

The deal was announced Wednesday, and the transaction is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of the company’s current fiscal year ending April 30, 2023.

The J.M. Smucker Co. announced an agreement to divest several pet food brands as part of continued portfolio optimization and long-term growth strategy.

