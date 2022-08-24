The Meadville City Police Department is teaming up with a local AAA branch to help the community replace old license plates.

Fontaine Glenn was live this morning from the control room with more on today’s event.

A similar event was held in Erie last Friday that had an overwhelming turnout and now Meadville area residents will have the same opportunity during Wednesday’s event.

The event is taking place Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the AAA Meadville branch in the Park Avenue Plaza — 18939 Park Avenue Plaza.

The free event is open to the public and AAA members.

Any license plate that is peeling or damaged will be replaced by a new plate that will come in the mail from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) .

PennDOT says a license plate is considered illegible if at least one letter or number cannot be recognized from 50 feet away or if there is any peeling or blistering.

It’s first come first serve, no appointment is necessary.