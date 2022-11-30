Residents in the City of Meadville could experience a tax increase in 2023.
According to the Meadville Tribune, the average Meadville homeowner will likely be paying $50 more beginning next year following the Meadville City Council’s latest budget decision.
Of the four members, three members said they would support the $2 million tax increase recommended by city staff.
Councilman Jim Roha expressed a preference for a lower increase, but said he would be willing to go as high as $1.5 million.
Meadville Mayor Jaime Kinder says the increase is unavoidable due to the “irresponsible” approach to taxation and budgeting by previous councils.