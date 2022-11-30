Freedom Alliance is helping a local veteran get back to his everyday life with an all-terrain wheelchair.

Staff Sgt. Herbert Thomas is a combat veteran that served in Iraq and suffered a spinal injury.

As a result, Thomas needs assistance walking long distances. But now he’s receiving help from Freedom Alliance with a new wheelchair that they say travels through mud, sleet and snow.

The president of the company says these chairs are beneficial for veterans being able to get out of the house and into the outdoors during their rehabilitation.

Thomas told us what he is looking forward to with his all-terrain wheelchair.

“The first thing, I want to go hunting and fishing. I got all my poles, and my lines need to be stretched out and reeled out, and get everything ready for that,” said Herbert Thomas, Staff Sgt.(ret.).

Sgt. Thomas says he is appreciative of the wheelchair and that it will be put to good use as he is always looking for an activity to do.