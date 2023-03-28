Last weekend’s storm that left a trail of damage in its wake is being called a “microburst” — that’s according to the National Weather Service office in Cleveland.

The weather service has determined the wind speeds were about 100 mph.

Based on radar data and damage reports, the microburst began a mile north of Venango Township in Crawford County. Wind gusts blew out windows, tore off the sheet metal roof of a fishing camp and also blew a tree onto a home.

The microburst occurred about 10 minutes after the severe storm warning was issued.