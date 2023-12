According to PSP Meadville, 52-year-old Melissa Whaley, who went missing on Nov. 30, has been found dead.

Her body was discovered by volunteer search and rescue crews.

Whaley was last seen leaving a residence around 4 p.m. on Berry Knolls Drive in Cambridge Township, Crawford County.

PSP said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the investigation, although police had previously indicated Whaley was possibly in danger.