Crawford County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident with a pickup truck in Crawford County.

A Sept. 17 Pennsylvania State Police Corry report states a motorcyclist on a 1999 KTM 300 EXC was traveling east on Gresham Road in Hydetown Borough, Crawford County, on Sept. 11 at 6:54 p.m. when attempting to negotiate a right curve in the roadway.

According to state police, the driver lost control at the curve while reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed, causing him to crash into a Ford F-150 XLT pickup truck that was traveling west in the opposite lane.

The driver of the motorcycle, Taylor Gates, 23, of Titusville, was seriously injured and was flown via STAT MedEvac to UPMC Hamot in Erie. Police report he was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Ford F-150, a 49-year-old Jackson Center man, was not injured. Both the pickup truck and motorcycle sustained minor damage.

The motorcyclist is facing a charge of driving at a safe speed.