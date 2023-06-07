(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police are on the lookout for two suspects who allegedly stole nearly $900 in equipment from a West Mead Township business.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the owner of a self-storage business along 19000 Cochranton Road in Crawford County, Pennsylvania, found three of his rental units broken into. This reportedly happened on June 5 between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

The owner reports he watched surveillance of two male suspects entering the property with security, then allegedly began breaking into the storage units.

About $895 worth of power tools were stolen. The suspects dropped a glove and black welding mask used during the theft, and those items were collected for evidence.