It has been an important two days for nonprofit organizations all across Crawford County.

The annual Crawford Gives continues until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Here’s what the numbers look like thus far.

At the time of writing, 2,815 donations have been made, totaling to $597,815.

Women’s Services attracted the highest number of donations with 100, and Wesbury Retirement Community has raised the most money with more than $55,000.

