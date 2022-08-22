The state’s battle with Raccoon Refuse has now moved to Crawford County courts.

At issue is the condition of the company’s transfer station near Spartansburg.

Last week, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) gave Raccoon Refuse 48 hours to clean up the site.

According to a spokesperson from DEP, a check of the transfer station on Aug. 22 revealed nothing has been done there.

The DEP has filed a petition to enforce with the court and requested a hearing.

Racoon Refuse shut down earlier this month which left customers all over the region without trash pickup.