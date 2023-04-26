A Leetonia, Ohio, resident was involved in a pickup truck fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, this accident happened at 12:20 p.m. on April 25 in Hayfield Township, Crawford County where a driver in a pickup truck was traveling south on Routes 6 and 19.

The driver noticed smoke and then flames coming from the truck’s rear bed and pulled over to the shoulder of the road near the intersection of Routes 6 and 19 and Hill Road. The truck then became fully engulfed in flames.

The pickup truck was rendered disabled and inoperable. However, the driver was not injured.

PSP was assisted by the Saegertown Volunteer Fire Department and Venango Volunteer Fire Department.