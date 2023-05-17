(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A rollover vehicle accident in Crawford County has led to the driver’s arrest.

According to Pennsylvania State Police – Meadville, this incident happened on May 12 at about 11:24 p.m. as a Waterford woman was traveling east on State Highway 198 and reportedly entered a roundabout in the wrong direction at the intersection with Main Street (Route 19) in Saegertown Boro, Crawford County.

State Police report the driver kept driving straight across the roundabout’s center before striking the east side curb. She then continued moving east, but then struck a light pole before rolling, ending up in a nearby backyard. The vehicle then caught fire.

The driver was able to get herself out of the vehicle and sustained minor injuries. She was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Hayfield Fire Department, Meadville Ambulance and Leonards Towing assisted on the scene.