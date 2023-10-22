(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Crawford County man is dead after what Pennsylvania State Police said was a single-car, DUI accident in the early Saturday evening.

According to PSP Meadville, that accident occurred along Grange Center Road near Acker Road Saturday evening at approximately 6:27 p.m. after a pick-up truck went off the road and struck a pair of trees.

Police said evidence from the scene indicated the driver identified as Damian Coscia , 48, of Saegertown went off the right side of the roadway while negotiating a right curve in the road, travelled about 150 feet, crossed a ditch and struck a tree.

The vehicle then continued another 50 feet before striking another tree before finally coming to a rest.

Coscia was partially ejected through the driver’s side door and was pronounced dead at the scene by Crawford County Scott Schell.

PSP was assisted at the scene by the Saegertown Fire Department, Borderline Towing and the Crawford County Coroner’s Office.