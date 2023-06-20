One person was injured after a car crashed through a storefront in Crawford County on Monday.

This happened around 11:30 a.m. on June 19 in front of Brian’s Country Market in Centerville.

A blue minivan slammed into the side of a silver pickup truck. The impact caused the truck to roll onto its roof while the van goes careening through the parking lot, before crashing into the front of the store.

Just as that van slammed into the building, an employee was standing up and was thrown backward from the impact.

It was reported that the employee has some bumps and bruises but is doing ok and recovering.

According to a post on Brian’s Country Market’s Facebook page, there were no serious injuries.