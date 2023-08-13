(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– One person was taken to a local hospital after a single-car rollover accident on State Highway 408 just after 5 p.m. Friday in Richmond Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Meadville, the driver of a Jeep Compass was travelling east on State Highway 408 when they drove off the road and into a ditch after taking their eyes off the roadway.

The driver travelled roughly 50 feet in the ditch before striking the embankment of a driveway and turned over on its passenger side window facing south.

The 82-year-old driver of the Jeep required help being extracted from the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital with what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

PSP was assisted on the scene by Townville VFD, Meadville Ambulance and Dusty’s Towing.