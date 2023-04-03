An early morning fire claimed the life of a woman in Meadville.

Meadville firefighters were called to the 600-hundred block of Pine Street just before 1:30 a.m. on Monday. When they got to the scene, the fire had already spread throughout the house.

That’s according to Meadville Fire Chief Patrick Wiley, who added that neighbors pulled the victim from the house through a window near her bed. That victim is identified as 94-year-old Rosa Moore.

Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell said Moore died of asphyxiation by smoke inhalation. A state police fire marshall is now investigating, but the fire is believed to be accidental.