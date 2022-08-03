As the search for Candice Caffas continues, efforts on Wednesday even included a prayer service.

The 34-year-old Crawford County woman has not been seen since July 15.

We attended the prayer service held for her on Wednesday morning and saw a community come together.

Members of the Meadville community gathered at New Beginnings Church of God Wednesday morning for uplifting songs followed by a prayer service in efforts to bring Caffas home.

“This is so overwhelming. We had over 180 people. This is the biggest service that they’ve had so far. It just shows how much she is loved and desperately wanted back,” said Stacy Cummings, Caretaker of Candice Caffas.

A group known as “WOW” that consists of people with special needs that Caffas is a part of also attended the service to send prayers of hope for their friend.

“As a community of believers, just really wanted to take some time and dedicate it to lifting her up in prayer and the family and those in the community,” said Cliff Forbes, Lead Pastor at New Beginnings Church of God.

The 34-year-old has been missing for almost three weeks, and the search for her continues now with widespread efforts.

“We are almost nationally known now. We’ve had people from Alaska clear down to Hawaii advertising and talking about looking for Candice, so that’s huge for us. The more we get out the higher percentages that we’re going to find her faster,” said Cummings.

Members of the community said that prayer is important to keep their spirits lifted while continuing the search.

“Coming into the space to give people an opportunity to seek God and to really receive his comfort is far greater than what we can even do as humans,” said Forbes.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“Prayer is powerful. Everyday we ask people to pray. Pray for the searchers, pray for the volunteers, and ultimately just pray for Candice. We’re willing to do whatever it takes to bring her home and prayer is definitely the key,” said Cummings.