(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 93-year-old Crawford County bridge that was rehabilitated and preserved has reopened to traffic.

The bridge that carries Route 408 (Thompson Street) over Oil Creek in Hydetown Borough, Crawford County reopened to traffic on Oct. 12, 2023. Work on the bridge began in April 2023.

The bridge repairs include replacing the upper portion of the 192-foot bridge including the concrete deck, barriers, and beams, as well as new roadway approaches and improvements to drainage, guiderail, and pavement markings.

The existing bridge was built in 1930. It is classified as poor condition with a posted weight limit of 27 tons, combination 39 tons. PennDOT reports 1,500 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

A detour was in place using Routes 8, 27, and 428 during the work.

The contractor for the project is Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, Pa. The contract cost is $1,978,150, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

Visit the 2023 Construction Book for more on projects completed this year in PennDOT’s Northwest Region.