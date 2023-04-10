Editor’s note: PennDOT issued an update to note that the bridge will be rehabilitated and preserved.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Work will begin next week to rehabilitate a 93-year-old Crawford County bridge.

PennDOT reported on Monday that work to preserve and rehabilitate the bridge that carries Route 408 (Thompson Street) over Oil Creek in Hydetown Borough, Crawford County, will begin Monday, April 17, weather permitting.

The project will replace the upper portion of the 192-foot bridge including the concrete deck, barriers, and beams, in addition to reconstructing roadway approaches. Work will also include improvements to drainage, guiderail, and pavement markings.

The project will require a 13.4-mile detour, using Routes 8, 27, and 428.

The existing bridge, located between Patterson Road and Main Street, was built in 1930 and is classified as poor condition with a posted weight limit of 27 tons, combination 39 tons. PennDOT reports 1,532 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, PA is the contractor for this project, which costs $1,978,150, and will be paid entirely with state funds.

The new bridge is expected to be opened by October 2, 2023.

This year, PennDOT’s Northwest Region expects to do work on more than 100 projects. To view the full list of anticipated work, visit the 2023 Construction Book.