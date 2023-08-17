(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– An eastern Pennsylvania man was arrested last Tuesday in Crawford County after state police received reports of a man spraying the side of his car with gasoline.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to the Sheetz on Conneaut Lake Road in Vernon Township on August 8 just before 3 a.m. when passers by saw a man at the pump spraying his pickup truck with gasoline.

The driver of the vehicle was later identified as Shane Herman, 32, of Danville, PA.

After further investigation, PSP determined Herman was under the influence of illegal drugs and was arrested for driving under the influence; charges are pending lab results.