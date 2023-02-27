(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A pickup truck recently caught fire in Crawford County.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the incident happened at about 12:24 p.m. on Feb. 24 on Deeter Hill Road near Troy Township.

As the 70-year-old Pittsburgh driver was headed west on Deeter Hill Road, he noticed a fire had started in the bed of his 2003 Chevrolet S-10 pickup. He stopped the vehicle. He and his 66-year-old passenger got out of the vehicle.

The S-10 then became fully engulfed in flames.

Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department responded. No injuries were reported.