Crawford County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police are on the lookout for a suspect after a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Tuesday.

This happened around 6:54 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Raymond P. Shafer Highway at mile marker 145 in Union Township, according to a state police report.

An unidentified vehicle was in the left passing lane and passed a Mack Truck in the right lane. As both vehicles were navigating a left-hand curve, the unknown vehicle allegedly crossed over the center line and hit the Mack Truck.

The truck driver immediately pulled over while the other vehicle continued on without stopping.

No injuries were reported for the truck driver. The truck sustained minor damage on the driver’s side rear wheel but was operational and able to drive away from the scene.

The identity of the driver in the other vehicle is unknown. However, the vehicle is suspected to be a silver Mercedes sedan with minor damage to the passenger side mirror and front wheels area.

Anyone with information can contact PSP in Meadville at 814-332-6911.