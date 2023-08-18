Crawford County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — State Police are reporting two hit-and-run crashes in the same area, on the same night.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville, a GMC Sierra was traveling west on Kantz Road in East Fairfield Township, Crawford County, just before 8 p.m. on Aug. 15 when the driver reportedly lost control of their vehicle.

The vehicle then slid off the north side of the road in wet conditions, went down an embankment and into the yard of a house in the 7100 block of Pettis Road.

That’s when the vehicle got stuck in and damaged bushes and trees on the property. The driver reportedly fled the scene, but police later identified a 41-year-old Meadville man as the registered owner of the vehicle. He will be cited for traffic violations.

Later that night, just six miles from the first hit-and-run accident, an unknown driver and vehicle reportedly hit a PennDOT sign and traveled through a yard before reentering the road. That accident happened Aug. 16 at 1:29 a.m. in the 26000 block of State Highway 27 in East Mead Township, Crawford County.

State Police report no identifying information for the driver was found on the scene and no injuries were reported as a result of the crash. PennDOT was notified of the damage to the traffic sign.