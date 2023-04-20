(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing from an 87-year-old woman walking out of a Dollar General, pushing a walker.

The Pennsylvania State Police Meadville Patrol Unit report the incident happened on April 18 at a Dollar General on N. Franklin St. in Cochranton Borough, Crawford County.

According to state police, an 87-year-old woman was walking out of the Dollar General store at 5:58 p.m. on Tuesday, pushing a walker.

Surveillance footage showed a white envelope fall from the woman’s walker onto the ground in front of the store entrance. The suspect, who arrived in a white Dodge SUV, was seen walking towards the entrance of the store when he saw the envelope fall from the woman’s walker.

State police report the suspect went to return the envelope, however he immediately turned around and walked into the store before doing so.

The suspect is described as 35-45 years old, with partially gray hair, and a short/balding hairline with partial beard scruff, wearing gray sweatpants and a black hoodie with the words “size matters” on the front with an American flag on the right arm.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The suspect left the scene towards downtown Cochranton.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PA State Police Meadville barracks at (814) 332-6911.