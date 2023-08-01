Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment.

Crawford County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is on the lookout for a suspect reportedly involved in a burglary/criminal trespass.

According to a release, on July 25 at 1:23 a.m., police responded to the Rockdale Township Municipal Building — in the 29000 block of Miller Station Road, Rockdale Township — for a reported motion alarm.

Once on the scene, troopers discovered multiple open doors to the building and “marks consistent with forced entry along the edges of an interior door.”

Surveillance footage showed an unknown suspect with long dark hair, a slim build and a tattoo on his forearm was observed entering and leaving the scene several times.

Police continue to investigate this case.