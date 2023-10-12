(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A potential scam affecting rental properties across the City of Meadville has residents staying aware and on the lookout.

Meadville officials are warning residents and landlords to be aware of potential scammers showing up at their homes and requesting to be let in to conduct a rental inspection.

According to the city, residents or landlords who have an individual show up unannounced claiming to represent the city and requesting an inspection should not allow them in.

The city’s Residential Rental Inspection Program requires inspections of rental units, but the inspections have not started yet. An inspector for the program will not show up unannounced and ask for an inspection. They will arrange for the inspection beforehand with the landlord for a specific time and date and will have proper credentials and identification.

If you have any questions about the program or have been approached by an individual claiming to be an inspector, please contact the city at 814-724-6000.