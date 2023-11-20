Erie, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police are actively searching for a reported missing person out of Crawford County.

Nicholas Andrew Tobin, 39, of Linesville, was reported missing as of Nov. 19. Tobin is described as about 5 foot, 9 inches tall, weighing 200 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Photo of Nicholas Andrew Tobin, 39

Tobin was last seen in this black 1997 Volkswagen Jetta (side view)

Tobin was last seen in this black 1997 Volkswagen Jetta (rear view)

According to Tobin’s family, he was reportedly last seen driving a black 1997 Volkswagen Jetta on Maples Road, Conneaut Township, Crawford County.

If anyone has seen or knows his whereabouts, please contact PSP Meadville at 814-332-6911.