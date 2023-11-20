Erie, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police are actively searching for a reported missing person out of Crawford County.

Nicholas Andrew Tobin, 39, of Linesville, was reported missing as of Nov. 19. Tobin is described as about 5 foot, 9 inches tall, weighing 200 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

  • Photo of Nicholas Andrew Tobin, 39
  • Tobin was last seen in this black 1997 Volkswagen Jetta (side view)
  • Tobin was last seen in this black 1997 Volkswagen Jetta (rear view)

According to Tobin’s family, he was reportedly last seen driving a black 1997 Volkswagen Jetta on Maples Road, Conneaut Township, Crawford County.

If anyone has seen or knows his whereabouts, please contact PSP Meadville at 814-332-6911.