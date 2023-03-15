(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the two people for a suspected retail theft from a Saegertown business.

According to PSP, the man in the photos allegedly stole a coin valued at $650 from French Creek Antiques located at 201 Main St., Saegertown.

While in the store, the man removed the coin valued at $650 and placed it in a generic coin holder valued at $5. The man then purchased the $650 coin for $5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Meadville at (814) 332-6911.